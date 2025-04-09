Ex-Meta executive to testify that firm helped China in AI
What's the story
Former Meta executive, Sarah Wynn-Williams, is set to testify before the US Congress over her allegations against the social media giant.
She claims that Meta has compromised US national security and helped China advance in artificial intelligence (AI).
Despite these serious allegations, the firm has categorically denied any wrongdoing.
Wynn-Williams was Director of Global Public Policy at Meta until 2017.
Allegation
What does Wynn-Williams claim?
Wynn-Williams alleges that Meta began briefing the Chinese Communist Party on emerging technologies, including AI, as early as 2015. She claims that these briefings were intended to help China get ahead of American companies in the tech race.
Claim
Meta's AI tools allegedly used by China for military
Wynn-Williams implies that there is a direct link between the briefings and China's ongoing use of Meta's AI tools to bolster its military capabilities.
However, she has not offered any supporting details or personal experiences for the same.
Regarding these allegations, a Meta representative has dismissed them as "divorced from reality and riddled with false claims."
Statement
Meta's past interest in China and current operations
Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone admitted the company had shown interest in offering services in China more than a decade ago.
However, he emphasized, "The fact is this: We do not operate our services in China today."
Stone also denied a Reuters report that claimed Chinese researchers connected to the People's Liberation Army developed an AI model for military use on the basis of Meta's technology.
Book impact
Wynn-Williams's memoir draws lawmakers' attention
Wynn-Williams's memoir, Careless People, detailing her experiences at Facebook (now Meta), has piqued the interest of lawmakers.
The book became a bestseller after Meta managed to secure an emergency arbitrator to stop her from making more disparaging remarks about the firm.
Among those interested in her claims is Josh Hawley, a Republican Senator from Missouri who heads the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism.