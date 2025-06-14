Air India announces ₹25L interim compensation for crash victims
What's the story
Air India has announced an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh each for the families of those who died in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.
The announcement was made today and comes as an additional financial support to the earlier promise by Tata Sons (₹1 crore for each victim's family).
The Tata Group-owned airline said that this is "to help address immediate financial needs."
Take a look at Air India's statement
Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.
CEO statement
'Will continue to support the families'
Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson expressed his commitment to continue supporting the families of the victims.
He said, "We will continue to help and support the families however we can."
Wilson added that their teams are working closely with both the families and authorities for a smooth reunification process, as well as repatriation where necessary.
Incident overview
Flight met with an accident on June 12
The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.
The mishap claimed the lives of 241 out of the 242 people on board.
The only survivor was an Indian-born British national, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who was visiting India to meet his elder brother Ajay Kumar.