IndiGo pilot declares 'PAN PAN' before diversion—what's this emergency call
What's the story
An IndiGo flight, 6E 2091, from Delhi to Goa had to be diverted mid-air to Mumbai on July 16 after a technical snag in one of its engines. The incident occurred on an Airbus A320neo aircraft, which was carrying 191 passengers. The pilot issued a "PAN PAN," rather than "Mayday," call to Air Traffic Control (ATC) due to the malfunction in engine number 1.
Flight diversion
Full emergency declared after PAN PAN call
IndiGo confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on July 16." The airline said the aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. A full emergency was declared after the PAN PAN call, activating a rapid response from ATC and ground teams, PTI reported.
Emergency protocol
What is a 'PAN PAN' call
The "PAN PAN" call is a formal VHF radio distress signal used when an aircraft faces an urgent problem that doesn't pose an immediate threat. The term is derived from the French word "panne," meaning breakdown or mechanical failure. By declaring PAN-PAN three times, pilots alert ATC and nearby aircraft about the technical or medical issue requiring priority assistance without posing a direct danger to safety.
Distress signals
Difference between 'PAN pan' and 'Mayday'
The difference between "PAN PAN" and "Mayday" lies in the severity of the situation. While the former is used for urgent but non-life-threatening issues that don't immediately endanger the aircraft, crew, or passengers, the latter is reserved for grave danger. Mayday situations include engine failure during specific periods of flight, fires, loss of flight controls or aircraft controllability, and pilot incapacitation. A Mayday proclamation triggers a full emergency response from ATC, rescue services, and any other aircraft in the area.