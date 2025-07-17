IndiGo pilot declares 'PAN PAN' before diversion—what's this emergency call

An IndiGo flight, 6E 2091, from Delhi to Goa had to be diverted mid-air to Mumbai on July 16 after a technical snag in one of its engines. The incident occurred on an Airbus A320neo aircraft, which was carrying 191 passengers. The pilot issued a "PAN PAN," rather than "Mayday," call to Air Traffic Control (ATC) due to the malfunction in engine number 1.

Flight diversion Full emergency declared after PAN PAN call IndiGo confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on July 16." The airline said the aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. A full emergency was declared after the PAN PAN call, activating a rapid response from ATC and ground teams, PTI reported.

Emergency protocol What is a 'PAN PAN' call The "PAN PAN" call is a formal VHF radio distress signal used when an aircraft faces an urgent problem that doesn't pose an immediate threat. The term is derived from the French word "panne," meaning breakdown or mechanical failure. By declaring PAN-PAN three times, pilots alert ATC and nearby aircraft about the technical or medical issue requiring priority assistance without posing a direct danger to safety.