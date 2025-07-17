Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt announce pregnancy: Exploring their relationship timeline

Hollywood actor-comedian Pete Davidson (31) and model-actor Elsie Hewitt (29) are set to welcome their first child together. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, with Hewitt humorously writing, "Welp, now everyone knows we had sex." The duo went Instagram official in March 2025 and made their red carpet debut together in May. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Relationship confirmation Hewitt's post featured ultrasound appointment pics Hewitt's Instagram post included a video of the couple, including one from an ultrasound appointment. The post also featured a picture of Davidson holding Hewitt's stomach while shirtless, along with other photos of them hugging and taking selfies with face masks on. Hewitt also posted a hilarious meme that read, "One of y'all hiding your pregnancy, I can feel it."

Timeline Davidson, Hewitt's relationship timeline The speculation about their relationship started in March this year, when they were seen getting cozy in Florida. Post that, things moved quickly. In March, Hewitt posted an Instagram story of Davidson in a bathrobe, and later, the comedian brought her as his plus one to Dave Navarro and Vanessa DuBasso's wedding in Scotland. The duo moved in together in May and later that month, made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball.

Past relationships Davidson has previously dated several high-profile celebrities While Hewitt was last rumored to be with Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Davidson was previously in a relationship with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline for about a year. Over the years, he has been linked with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chase Sui Wonders. On Kevin Hart's talk show in 2022, Davidson expressed his desire to start a family, saying it would be "so fun to dress up a little dude."