Sunil Mittal receives honorary doctorate from a UK institution
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath in the UK. The honor was given during the university's summer graduation ceremony on July 17. It recognizes his contributions to global business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.
Bharti Enterprises highlighted Mittal's role as a pioneer in the Indian telecommunications revolution and his contribution to the global communications landscape through Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom company. The company also noted his leadership in various sectors such as telecom, digital infrastructure, financial services, and space communications. Further, it acknowledged his commitment to equitable access to education as part of this honor from the University of Bath.
Hope Mittal's work inspires students: University of Bath
Professor Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath, also praised Mittal for his humanitarian work that has touched over 3.7 million children through education and rural development. He said that Mittal sends a strong message about giving back to society, which they hope will inspire their graduating students in their future careers.
Humbled by the recognition, says Mittal
Responding to the honor, Mittal said he was humbled by the recognition from an institution known for its intellectual rigor and spirit of enterprise. He also spoke about his family's personal connection with the university. Mittal reiterated his belief in education as a tool for empowerment and expressed his commitment to furthering India-UK collaboration across industry and academia.
Third honorary doctorate from a UK institution
The honor from the University of Bath is Mittal's ninth honorary doctorate and third from a UK institution. He had previously received the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from the University of Leeds in 2009 and the Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) from Newcastle University in 2012. This further emphasizes his global impact on business and philanthropy.