Sunil Mittal receives honorary doctorate from a UK institution

Sunil Bharti Mittal , the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath in the UK . The honor was given during the university's summer graduation ceremony on July 17. It recognizes his contributions to global business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Recognition details Role in global communications landscape Bharti Enterprises highlighted Mittal's role as a pioneer in the Indian telecommunications revolution and his contribution to the global communications landscape through Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom company. The company also noted his leadership in various sectors such as telecom, digital infrastructure, financial services, and space communications. Further, it acknowledged his commitment to equitable access to education as part of this honor from the University of Bath.

Praise from academia Hope Mittal's work inspires students: University of Bath Professor Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath, also praised Mittal for his humanitarian work that has touched over 3.7 million children through education and rural development. He said that Mittal sends a strong message about giving back to society, which they hope will inspire their graduating students in their future careers.

Personal connection Humbled by the recognition, says Mittal Responding to the honor, Mittal said he was humbled by the recognition from an institution known for its intellectual rigor and spirit of enterprise. He also spoke about his family's personal connection with the university. Mittal reiterated his belief in education as a tool for empowerment and expressed his commitment to furthering India-UK collaboration across industry and academia.