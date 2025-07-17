'Stranger Things 5' teaser: Everything to know about final showdown

The fifth and final season of Netflix 's hit series Stranger Things is set to premiere on November 26, 2025. The production for this season began in January 2024 and reached its halfway point by July. The show was pushed back due to delays caused by the Hollywood strikes. Netflix finally unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming season on Wednesday evening (local time), building immense hype. Here's what to expect from the series' final outing.

Episode details Season 5 will have 8 episodes, divided into 3 parts The fifth season will consist of eight episodes, which will premiere in 3 parts. The first part will come out on November 26, the second part will air on December 25, and the finale will be available on December 31. The first episode is titled The Crawl, and the second is called The Vanishing Of. Other titles include The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge, and finally, The Rightside Up.

New additions New cast members include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux The fifth season will also introduce new faces, such as Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Fisher is rumored to be playing a more grown-up version of Holly Wheeler. Linda Hamilton has also been confirmed for the final season, although details about her character remain undisclosed. The original cast will reprise their roles, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery, among others.

Returning characters Sadie Sink, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke returning as well The final season will also see the return of Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Amybeth McNulty. Bower plays the big-bad villain of the series, Vecna, who was introduced in Season 4. In a behind-the-scenes video released halfway through production for Season 5, he teased that this season is "bigger" than the last.

Plot developments Season 5 to explore more about Upside Down The fifth season will reportedly pick up more than a year after the horrifying events of Season 4, which began in March 1986. The finale of Season 4 ended with Vecna opening a massive gate to the Upside Down, causing immense destruction in Hawkins as the original characters reunited there. The new episode titles hint at an exploration of Dungeons and Dragons lore, with Sorcerer and Shock Jock potentially building on the show's love for the game.