Where to watch Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' after theatrical run

Metro... In Dino delves into the intricacies of contemporary love through four stories. The narrative revolves around the interconnected stories of Kapur and Ali Khan , Fazal and Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi , and Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Like the first part, Metro...In Dino also tackles themes of self-discovery and commitment in a relationship.

Origin story

Irrfan Khan suggested the idea for 'Metro...In Dino'

Interestingly, the idea for Metro... In Dino was originally suggested by the late actor Irrfan Khan, who starred in Life in a... Metro. The director recently told News18 Showsha, "Post Jagga Jasoos, Irrfan and I were talking about a sequel to Life In A Metro." "He, in fact, had given me the idea to start working on it. He told me, 'Metro 2 banaate hai (let's make Metro 2).'"