Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' takes small dip as 'Sitaare' releases
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy caper, Housefull 5, has witnessed a gradual slowdown in its box office performance as it entered the third week of release.
The film, which was released on June 6 and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has so far collected ₹167.9 crore in India within 14 days of its release.
However, this figure is likely to be affected by the release of Aamir Khan's new sports comedy Sitare Zameen Par on Friday.
Box office journey
A look at the film's box office performance
Housefull 5 started its box office journey on a high note, collecting ₹24 crore on the first day itself.
The film's earnings increased over the weekend, raking in ₹31 crore on Saturday and ₹32.5 crore on Sunday, taking its first-week total to an impressive ₹127.25 crore.
However, the second week saw a dip in collections with daily earnings ranging from ₹6 crore to ₹11.5 crore. It concluded second week with ₹2.65 crore (Thursday), taking the Week-2 total to ₹40.75 crore.
New release
'Sitare Zameen Par' advance bookings
Meanwhile, Khan's Sitare Zameen Par has been released on June 20. The film has already sold thousands of tickets across the country, earning around ₹7 crore in advance bookings.
In Hindi (2D), it has earned ₹3.18 crore from 1,03,866 tickets across 9,037 shows.
The Tamil version collected ₹2.73 lakh from 2,149 tickets across 163 shows, while the Telugu version made ₹9.84 lakh from 9,308 tickets across 342 shows.