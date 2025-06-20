Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' takes small dip as 'Sitaare' releases 

What's the story

Akshay Kumar's latest comedy caper, Housefull 5, has witnessed a gradual slowdown in its box office performance as it entered the third week of release.

The film, which was released on June 6 and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has so far collected ₹167.9 crore in India within 14 days of its release.

However, this figure is likely to be affected by the release of Aamir Khan's new sports comedy Sitare Zameen Par on Friday.