Did you know? Aamir and Mani Ratnam almost collaborated once!
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his near collaboration with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam on a project titled Lajo.
The film was supposed to be an adaptation of Ismat Chughtai's short story Gharwali and was in the works back in 2007.
However, sadly, the project never took off.
Statement
Here's what Khan said
In a recent interview with Galatta, Khan said, "We wanted to work with each other and almost did, Lajo, but that didn't work out for some third reason. Nothing to do with him and me."
Khan, who calls himself a "huge fan" of Ratnam, revealed that they have met several times.
"I have been to his house...spoken at length. He's someone whose work I truly respect," he said. The actor also expressed hope for a future collaboration with the filmmaker.
Career updates
Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' vs Ratnam's 'Thug Life'
Meanwhile, Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which releases on June 20.
The movie is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007) and tells the story of a basketball coach training a team of specially-abled children. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.
On the other hand, Ratnam's latest release Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, has received mixed reviews from audiences and is struggling at the box office.