'Housefull 5' becomes Akshay Kumar's widest international release
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's latest comedy film, Housefull 5, has set a new record by becoming his widest international release to date.
The film was released in over 85 countries at 1,300 different locations and on more than 7,000 screens globally, reported Bollywood Hungama.
This massive overseas rollout is part of a strategy to establish the comedy as a global entertainer and tap into international box office revenue early in its run.
Strategic move
Focus on box office performance
The Housefull franchise has always been a hit with family audiences and NRIs. The makers of the fifth installment have taken this a step further by expanding its reach beyond major diaspora markets.
This strategic move is expected to help the film draw in more viewers, both in India and abroad, thereby boosting its box office performance.
Notably, this aggressive run is consistent with its India release. Earlier, Housefull 5 became Kumar's widest domestic release, too, with 5,000 screens.
Cast and plot
Two simultaneous climaxes in 'Housefull 5'
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts an ensemble cast.
Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar star.
The film has also been making headlines for its unique release strategy of two simultaneous climaxes and endings.
There are two killers in this murder mystery!