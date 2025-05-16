Paresh Rawal EXITS 'Hera Pheri 3' over creative differences
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, noted actor Paresh Rawal has reportedly chosen to walk out of the highly anticipated film Hera Pheri 3.
The news was first broken by Bollywood Hungama, which attributed "creative differences" between Rawal and the film's makers as the reason for his exit.
The development comes soon after the film's mahurat shot was completed.
Fan reaction
Rawal's exit leaves fans heartbroken
Rawal, who gained fame as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri series, confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that he is no longer a part of the film.
He said, "Yes, it's a fact."
Rawal's character has a humongous fan following, and one of the reasons behind the franchise's cult status.
The news of his exit is sure to disappoint millions of fans waiting for his return to the screen with Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty).
Hopes
Industry insiders hope for Rawal's return
Despite Rawal's exit, industry insiders are holding on to hope that he may have a change of heart.
An industry expert noted that Kumar, who was out of the film in 2022, returned to the franchise.
The expert expressed hope that Rawal might also make a comeback, especially given the unexpected twists and turns surrounding Hera Pheri 3.
Franchise success
'Hera Pheri' series gained popularity over the years
Though the Hera Pheri series, which started with the 2000s Hera Pheri, opened to an average box office response, it became a phenomenon on television.
This led to the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, a super hit.
The two films became even more popular thanks to social media and their eternal humor, fueling excitement for the third installment even more.