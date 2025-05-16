Why is Mexico demanding compensation from MrBeast?
What's the story
The Mexican government is seeking damages from the production company of popular YouTube star MrBeast.
How did we get here?
Well, the demand comes from allegations that the company used images of the country's ancient archeological sites to promote a chocolate brand.
The controversy was sparked by a video titled I Explored 2,000-Year-Old Ancient Temples, where MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, visited Maya ruins, including Calakmul and Chichen Itza.
Controversial access
Criticism over alleged restricted access to archeological sites
In his video, MrBeast was surprised that he was allowed in such controlled-access areas. "I can't believe the government's letting us do this," he said.
This prompted several viewers to criticize the YouTuber, claiming he was given access to off-limits areas for Mexicans.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum asked what conditions allowed MrBeast's entry to these restricted sites.
Commercial controversy
Archaeology institute raised concerns over commercial use of site images
Adding further fuel to the fire, MrBeast's video also showed an ad for his own snack brand, which he called "Mayan-approved."
This prompted an official complaint from the National Institute of Archaeology and History (INAH).
The institute took to social media to voice its displeasure, saying while it appreciates YouTubers and young people worldwide valuing indigenous civilizations, it "strongly condemns those who take advantage."
Permit violation
Permit violation led to demand for compensation
The INAH clarified that the permit issued to Full Circle Media, MrBeast's production company, did not authorize "the use of the image of the archeological sites for the advertising of commercial brands for private profit."
Mexico is now "demanding compensation for damages and a public retraction, due to noncompliance with the terms."
This incident has sparked discontent among residents in Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, where Chichen Itza is located.
Local outrage
Local residents expressed discontent over special treatment
Local residents, including tour guide Jose Elias Aguayo, expressed their displeasure over the special access given to MrBeast.
Aguayo, 53, said, "Restrictions and regulations should apply to everyone: domestic tourists, foreign visitors, as well as us locals."
Locals feel that they are being treated differently when it comes to access to their country's historical and cultural sites.