What's the story

The Mexican government is seeking damages from the production company of popular YouTube star MrBeast.

How did we get here?

Well, the demand comes from allegations that the company used images of the country's ancient archeological sites to promote a chocolate brand.

The controversy was sparked by a video titled I Explored 2,000-Year-Old Ancient Temples, where MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, visited Maya ruins, including Calakmul and Chichen Itza.