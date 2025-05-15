MrBeast under fire for filming inside restricted Mexican ruins
What's the story
Famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is at the center of a controversy after filming at Mexico's sacred archeological sites.
The YouTube star, who has the largest subscriber base in the world, visited places such as Chichen Itza, Calakmul, and Balamcanche in Mexico for a video uploaded on May 10.
The video has already received over 57 million views, but also sparked controversy.
Access issues
Entry to sacred sites questioned
The controversy arises from MrBeast's access to areas deemed sacred by Mexico's pre-Hispanic cultures.
In his video, he couldn't believe he was granted entry, saying, "I can't believe the government is letting us do this. Not even archaeologists are allowed in here."
The visit and recording were authorized through "formal requests," clarified the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), a Mexican government agency. Although these requests were made by the federal Ministry of Tourism and not by Mr. Beast.
Permit issues
Permit controversy and drone shot dispute
The INAH clarified that the requests for MrBeast's visit were made by "the federal Ministry of Tourism and the governments of" Yucatan and Campeche, not MrBeast himself.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed permits were granted for the "broadcast" but asked the INAH to clarify "under what conditions this permit was granted."
Another point of contention was a drone shot appearing to be inside the temple at the top of El Castillo—one of the seven wonders of modern world—in Chichen Itza.
Clarifications
INAH refuted claims and clarified filming conditions
The INAH refuted claims made in MrBeast's video, saying the drone shot was taken outside the structure.
The agency also clarified that all scenes of MrBeast descending to archeological sites by helicopter or holding a pre-Hispanic mask were either false or edited.
"The video involves extensive audiovisual post-production work and alludes to events that did not occur," the INAH said, adding, "the producers never descended from a helicopter."
INAH's position
INAH's stance on MrBeast's video and archeological site access
The INAH said that even though its personnel supervised Mr. Beast's activities, access was granted to an area that is not permanently open to the public.
"The tours were conducted in publicly accessible areas without affecting visitor access," the INAH said.
Despite the controversy, the INAH admitted that MrBeast's video may inspire young audiences around the world to learn about Mexico's ancestral cultures and visit its archeological sites.