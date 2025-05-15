What's the story

Famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is at the center of a controversy after filming at Mexico's sacred archeological sites.

The YouTube star, who has the largest subscriber base in the world, visited places such as Chichen Itza, Calakmul, and Balamcanche in Mexico for a video uploaded on May 10.

The video has already received over 57 million views, but also sparked controversy.