What's the story

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anurag Basu are collaborating for the first time on an untitled love story, Sreeleela's Hindi film debut.

Announced with a musical note, the film will release on Diwali 2025. Aaryan has been spotted sporting a bearded look for the film.

Now, it is reported that Aaryan and Basu are working on the teaser for the film, produced by Bhushan Kumar.