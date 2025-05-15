Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu's musical film teaser to drop soon
What's the story
Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anurag Basu are collaborating for the first time on an untitled love story, Sreeleela's Hindi film debut.
Announced with a musical note, the film will release on Diwali 2025. Aaryan has been spotted sporting a bearded look for the film.
Now, it is reported that Aaryan and Basu are working on the teaser for the film, produced by Bhushan Kumar.
Teaser update
Teaser expected to be released soon
According to Pinkvilla, nearly 70% of the untitled love story's shooting is done. Aaryan will reportedly don a boy-next-door avatar in the upcoming schedule, which will commence in August.
"The work on the teaser is presently underway, and the idea is to establish the world of the intense love story with a musical touch," a source told the portal about the teaser's concept.
It is expected to confirm the Diwali 2025 release date.
Title reveal
Title announcement alongside teaser is uncertain
Although unconfirmed, there's speculation that the title of the film may be announced with the teaser.
"The hunt for a banging title that suits the world is underway. There could be some ups and downs on the teaser date, if they decide to unveil it with the title," the source added.
Since the film has a chartbuster music album, its marketing campaign is expected to be longer than usual.
Future plans
Aaryan's upcoming projects alongside Basu's film
Apart from the untitled love story, Aaryan will start shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday in a fortnight. He will also begin Nagzilla in September.
Reportedly, Aaryan is in talks for other ambitious projects too, although details about these remain undisclosed.
The actor continues to juggle multiple projects, proving his versatility and commitment to his craft.