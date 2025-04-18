Top tips to use YouTube playlists like a pro
What's the story
Navigating YouTube playlists on an Android device can be a breeze if you know the right steps.
Whether you're looking to enjoy some music, educational content, or your favorite vlogs, knowing how to easily browse through the playlists can make a difference.
Here, we have a simple guide to access and manage YouTube playlists, so you can make the most of your time on the platform.
Access
Accessing your library
To start browsing playlists, open the YouTube app and tap on your profile picture at the bottom right corner of your screen.
This section houses all your saved content, from liked videos to created playlists.
By accessing this area, you can easily find and manage all your existing playlists without any hassle.
Steps
Creating your own playlist
Creating a playlist is pretty simple.
While watching a video you want to add, tap "Save" below it.
Select an existing playlist or opt to create a new one by tapping on "New Playlist."
Give it a name, decide if it should be public or private, and finally save it.
Method
Managing playlist settings
To further customize the settings of a playlist you created, head back to your profile section.
From here, tap on 'Playlists' to access your collection.
Choose the playlist you want and tap on the three dots next to its name.
This will bring up a menu with different options, including the option to rename or delete your playlist altogether, keeping your content organized and personalized.
Others
Offline viewing options
For uninterrupted access to content even without internet connectivity, consider downloading whole playlists offline. This can be done via the YouTube Premium subscription service, which lets users download videos directly onto their device.