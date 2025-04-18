Wary of unknown callers? Use Truecaller to identify easily
What's the story
Truecaller is an excellent app that ensures you don't have to deal with shady incoming calls.
With its massive database, the app reveals information about callers, letting you determine whether to pick or ignore a call.
In this article, we have detailed five easy steps for using Truecaller on Android devices like a pro.
Follow them to upgrade your calling experience now!
Installation
Download and install the app
To start with Truecaller on your phone, download the app from the Google Play Store.
Once downloaded, install the app by following the on-screen instructions. The installation process is simple and usually takes only a few minutes.
After installation, open the app to start setting up your account on the device.
Setup
Set up your account
After opening Truecaller for the first time, you'd have to set up an account.
You can sign in with your phone number.
Follow the prompts and verify your phone number via an SMS code sent by Truecaller.
Completing this step will ensure you have access to all of Truecaller's features.
Permissions
Grant necessary permissions
For Truecaller to identify unknown callers and control spam on your device, it needs certain permissions. These include your contacts, call logs, and SMS.
During the setup process, the app will ask you to provide these permissions. By allowing access, Truecaller can accurately deliver the caller ID and spam protection services.
This improves your communication security and convenience without compromising on privacy.
Customization
Customize settings for better experience
After you are done setting things up, do take a minute to go through Truecaller's settings.
The section lets you customize some of the app's features to better match your requirements.
For instance, you can toggle notifications of unwanted spam calls and messages, and even customize how caller ID information appears for incoming calls.
These tweaks make your calling experience more controlled and personalized.
Usage
Use caller ID feature effectively
With everything set up correctly in the previous steps, now, focus on using the caller ID feature effectively.
Whenever you get an unknown call, simply check the screen where the name associated with the number would appear, if available.
This way, you can make an informed decision whether to answer, ignore, or block, based on the details provided.