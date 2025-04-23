YouTube Music users can now share song lyrics on Instagram
What's the story
YouTube Music is testing a new capability to share song lyrics directly on social media platforms like Instagram.
The move brings YouTube Music closer to its competitors Spotify and Apple Music, which have been offering the same for a while now.
The feature was first spotted in January by AssembleDebug and Android Authority, highlighting specific lines of a song's lyrics within the beta app's 'Now Playing' screen.
User control
Enhanced experience with customization options
Once you select a particular line from the lyrics, you get a Next button and then a Share option. This opens a menu of social media platforms, including Instagram.
As Android Central reported, you can even customize the visual presentation of the shared lyrics by selecting different color palettes.
Plus, there is an option to download the lyrics card as an image for manual posting across platforms.
Engagement
Broader strategy for user engagement
The new lyrics sharing feature expands on YouTube Music's existing capabilities, which already let users share songs on Instagram and Snapchat.
The update comes as part of a broader strategy by YouTube to make its music app more engaging and user-friendly.
Recent tests, including redesigned artist pages and changes to the app's audio/video toggle, indicate YouTube Music is gearing up for a more feature-rich experience later this year.