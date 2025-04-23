What's the story

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have found the existence of previously undetected clouds of hydrogen gas.

The findings indicate that these gaseous halos could potentially account for half of the universe's missing baryonic matter (objects made of normal atomic matter ignoring the presence of electrons).

The research was conducted by a large, international team using data from various astronomical instruments, including the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) and the Atacama Cosmology Telescope in Chile.