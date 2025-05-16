'Duster' review: JJ Abrams-Josh Holloway reunite for enjoyable crime thriller
What's the story
JJ Abrams (Lost, Fringe) and LaToya Morgan (Shameless, Parenthood) have teamed up for the fast-paced, slick, and entertaining crime-thriller series Duster.
Headlined by Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone) and Rachel Hilson (This Is Us), Duster is smart, sharp, self-aware, and is packed with a strong ensemble cast.
Here's our review of the opening episode that premiered on JioHotstar on Friday.
Premise
An FBI agent's fight against the mafia
In Duster, Hilson plays Nina Hayes, the FBI's first Black woman agent, assigned to a difficult case with next to no leads.
She is tasked with catching Ezra Saxton (Keith David), who runs a crime syndicate.
Soon, Nina seeks the help of his driver, Jim (Holloway).
Is Nina alone in this battle, or will Jim backstab his boss?
#1
Jim's beloved car is a character in itself
The show is titled so due to Jim's beloved, flashy red Duster.
Interestingly, a lot of action and important conversations happen inside it, and as the episode progresses, we gradually see the car turning into an integral character.
Another sweet, nostalgic detail is Jim calling Nina "Baltimore"—a reference to Sawyer's (Holloway's character from Lost) habit of assigning nicknames to everyone around him.
#2
Strikes the right notes with its portrayal of misogyny
My favorite aspect is Duster's demonstration of sexism and gender politics in workplaces.
Though the series is set in the 1970s, these problems tragically still persist, and Duster knows this all too well.
As a Black person and a woman, Nina faces double marginalization, and when we first meet her (in the opening shot), we immediately fathom how resilient she is.
#3
More on the above aspect
In the aforementioned scene, we see Nina's seniors telling her, "Nobody is clamoring for an agent like you," referring to her race and gender.
In another scene, on her first day, her supervisor scoffs at her and chuckles, "Black...and a woman. Fantastic."
Despite such stingy remarks, deep-rooted misgony, and people breathing down her neck, Nina battles on, not allowing this othering to break her.
#4
Holloway is a dependable, fantastic lead
Holloway brings his usual magnetic, bewitching charm to this role, instantly reminding you of his fan-favorite character from Lost.
Jim proudly flaunts his devil-may-care attitude, has a penchant for humor, and a resolute determination to get the job done.
In just one episode, these characteristics tell us a lot about what we can expect from him in the upcoming episodes.
Verdict
Makes for a fast-paced watch; 3.5/5 stars
Toward the end, Duster goes somewhat awry with its emotional beats and sometimes struggles to offer something new, demonstrating weary, run-of-the-mill ideas.
But, overall, the pilot episode is an enjoyable, delightful ride that packs in several interesting themes.
It cuts right to the chase, doesn't have many needless scenes, and ends on a solid cliffhanger.
Watch it!
3.5/5 stars.