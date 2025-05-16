What's the story

JJ Abrams (Lost, Fringe) and LaToya Morgan (Shameless, Parenthood) have teamed up for the fast-paced, slick, and entertaining crime-thriller series Duster.

Headlined by Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone) and Rachel Hilson (This Is Us), Duster is smart, sharp, self-aware, and is packed with a strong ensemble cast.

Here's our review of the opening episode that premiered on JioHotstar on Friday.