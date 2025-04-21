Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'Jack' to hit Netflix by April end: Report
What's the story
Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest release Jack, which hit the theaters on April 10, 2025, will be getting an early digital release on Netflix.
The action-comedy, helmed by Bhaskar, failed to impress the audience and was commercially unsuccessful.
The film is about a rookie who aspires to become a RAW agent.
Streaming news
'Jack' to stream on Netflix sooner than expected
Earlier, Jack was slated to stream on Netflix in the second week of May.
However, owing to its disappointing box-office performance, the release date will likely be pushed to the end of April, reported OTTPlay.
This comes after Netflix paid extra to the makers for an early streaming release, a pattern witnessed in recent Telugu releases.
Film reception
'Jack' faced criticism despite the promising plot
Despite a promising plot, Jack was criticized for its execution.
The movie, headlined by Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the female lead, was rejected by the audiences soon after its release.
The film also stars Prakash Raj in a pivotal role.