What's the story

In a major milestone, YouTube has announced that over 20 billion videos have been uploaded to the platform since its launch two decades ago.

The platform was conceived by former PayPal employees Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim in 2005, reportedly at a dinner party.

YouTube.com was then launched on Valentine's Day that year, with video uploading capabilities added on April 23.

Google purchased the platform in November 2006 for $1.65 billion in all-stock deal.