How to exit YouTube videos with voice commands
What's the story
Exiting YouTube videos via voice commands can be quite handy as it allows you to navigate the platform without using your hands.
The feature comes particularly handy when you're multitasking or when your hands are preoccupied.
Using voice commands, you can easily control video playback without the hassle of touching your device.
Here are some methods/tips to use voice commands to exit YouTube videos.
Setup
Enable voice assistant on your device
To start using voice commands, make sure your device's voice assistant is enabled.
Most smartphones and smart devices ship with built-in assistants such as Google Assistant
Visit your device settings and enable the assistant if it's not already turned on.
Once activated, you will be able to use certain phrases to control apps such as YouTube.
Commands
Use specific voice commands
Once your voice assistant is active, familiarize yourself with the specific commands needed to exit a video on YouTube.
Common phrases include "Hey Google, stop video."
These commands may vary slightly depending on the assistant you are using, so it might be helpful to check the official support page of your device for precise instructions.
Customization
Customize command settings
Some devices also let you customize their command settings for more personalized control over apps like YouTube.
Check if your device supports the creation of custom commands through its settings menu or dedicated app store applications.
By setting up personalized phrases according to your liking, you can make exiting videos even more intuitive.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshoot common issues
If you're having trouble exiting videos using voice commands, there are a couple of troubleshooting steps you can follow.
Make sure your microphone is working fine and there are no background noises affecting the recognition of commands.
Also, check if all software updates have been installed because outdated software can affect performance.