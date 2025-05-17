What's the story

The recent Bollywood historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is all set to hit Telugu screens on May 23.

The film's Telugu release follows its original Hindi release on April 18.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with its powerful storytelling and impactful performances.

The Telugu trailer was released on Saturday.