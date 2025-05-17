After Hindi domination, 'Kesari 2' sets Telugu release; trailer out
What's the story
The recent Bollywood historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is all set to hit Telugu screens on May 23.
The film's Telugu release follows its original Hindi release on April 18.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with its powerful storytelling and impactful performances.
The Telugu trailer was released on Saturday.
Twitter Post
Here's the Telugu trailer
They fired bullets, he fired back with the truth!#KesariChapter2 Telugu Trailer out now.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 17, 2025
Releasing in Telugu - in cinemas 23rd May. pic.twitter.com/grerEoNOeu
Cast highlights
'Kesari Chapter 2' features stellar cast and intense courtroom sequences
In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar plays the legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British Empire after the gruesome Jallianwala Bagh massacre in April 1919.
Kumar is supported by R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, both of whom have been praised for their compelling performances, especially in the intense courtroom sequences.
Amit Sial also plays a key role, while Masaba Gupta features in a cameo.
Regional release
'Kesari Chapter 2' to be presented by Suresh Productions
The Telugu version of Kesari Chapter 2 is being presented by Suresh Productions.
It will get a wide and prominent release across Telugu-speaking states.
Since the film has already gotten critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth in the Hindi market, Telugu audiences are already anticipating its regional premiere.
The project is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.