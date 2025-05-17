Julia Garner's 'Wolf Man' now streaming on this platform
What's the story
Leigh Whannell's horror film Wolf Man arrived on JioHotstar on Saturday.
The movie, which was released in theaters on January 17, 2025, has received mixed reviews from critics.
Starring Christopher Abbott as Blake Lovell and Julia Garner as Charlotte Lovell, the film explores generational trauma, abuse, and family dynamics.
Storyline
'Wolf Man' plot details
Set in rural Oregon, Wolf Man follows writer Blake Lovell, who goes on a family picnic that takes a dark turn when they encounter a mysterious entity intent on killing them.
As Blake seeks refuge in a forest house, he learns he's already infected and starting to transform into a monster himself.
The film showcases his struggle to protect his family from external threats and internal transformations.
Team
'Wolf Man' cast and crew: A closer look
The cast of Wolf Man also features Sam Jaeger as Grady Lovell, Matilda Firth as Ginger Lovell, Milo Cawthorne, Benedict Hardie as Derek Kiel, and Whannell himself voicing Dan Kiel.
The screenplay is co-written by Whannell and Corbett Truck.
The film is produced by Jason Blum under Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and Cloak & Co.