United States President Donald Trump recently attacked two internationally acclaimed musicians—Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.
On Friday, he took to Truth Social to claim Swift was no longer "hot" and called the latter "dumb as a rock."
In light of these comments, Tino Gagliardi, President of the American Federation of Musicians International (AFM), has released a statement condemning Trump's "attacks."
Attacking Swift, Trump wrote, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?"
Criticizing Springsteen, the President added, "Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)."
"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare."
Gagliardi started the statement by saying, "The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent as two of our members — Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift — are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States."
He added that both Swift and Springsteen are not just brilliant musicians but also role models and inspirations to millions.
Gagliardi emphasized the cultural importance of their music, saying, "Whether it's Born in the U.S.A. or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning."
He added, "Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members."
The AFM, according to its website, "negotiates fair agreements, protects ownership of recorded music, secures benefits such as health care and pension, and lobbies for musicians and the rights of workers."
While Swift is a member of her local Nashville branch, Springsteen belongs to chapters in Los Angeles and his home state of New Jersey, reported Billboard.
Trump's latest attack on Swift comes eight months after he first showed his disdain for the 14-time Grammy winner after her endorsement of his opponent Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
He had also mocked Swift for getting booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans at the Super Bowl.
Springsteen has also been vocal about his criticism of Trump and at an event on May 14, slammed his "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."