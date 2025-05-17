Attacking Swift, Trump wrote, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?"

Criticizing Springsteen, the President added, "Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)."

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare."