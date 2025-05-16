'Final Destination: Bloodlines' scores 4th-biggest Hollywood horror opening in India
What's the story
The latest installment of the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has made a big splash at the Indian box office on its opening day.
The flick grossed ₹5.25 crore on Thursday, including ₹30 lakh from midnight previews.
With this, it became the biggest opener in the franchise's history.
Moreover, it now stands as the fourth-highest opening day for a Hollywood horror film in India, just behind the top three entries from The Conjuring franchise.
Comparison
'Bloodlines' is sole non-Conjuring Universe film in Top 5
At the first position stands the bumper hit The Nun (2018), which collected ₹10.8cr on Day 1.
Next, we have The Conjuring 2 (2016) at ₹7cr, followed by Annabelle: Creation (2017) with ₹6cr.
After Bloodlines, Pinkvilla reported, Annabelle: Comes Home (2019) at ₹3.75cr takes the fifth spot.
Record-breaking
'Bloodlines' on track to break franchise records
Bloodlines is already set to become the highest-grossing film in the Final Destination franchise in India after just two days of release.
The previous installment, released in 2011, only grossed ₹7.65 crore in India.
Despite being recognized in the country, the franchise has never made a strong mark at the Indian box office, until now.
At the time of writing, Bloodlines has already collected ₹6.28 crore.
Box office battle
'Bloodlines' faces competition from 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'
Though it had a strong opening and has received good word of mouth, Bloodlines has tough competition in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which is releasing on Saturday.
A ₹5 crore opening day on a Thursday would usually set the movie up for a lifetime gross of over ₹50 crore. But the competition from the upcoming release might play a spoilsport.