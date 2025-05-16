What's the story

The latest installment of the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has made a big splash at the Indian box office on its opening day.

The flick grossed ₹5.25 crore on Thursday, including ₹30 lakh from midnight previews.

With this, it became the biggest opener in the franchise's history.

Moreover, it now stands as the fourth-highest opening day for a Hollywood horror film in India, just behind the top three entries from The Conjuring franchise.