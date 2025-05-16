'Final Destination: Bloodlines' shatters Indian box office with ₹5.25cr opening
What's the story
The latest installment of the popular horror franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has taken a roaring start at the Indian box office.
Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film raked in around ₹5.25 crore on its opening day, including Wednesday night shows.
With the record-breaking start, it has become the biggest opener in the franchise's history.
Upcoming competition
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' faces competition from 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning'
Sacnilk reveals its sole Day 1 haul stands at ₹4.4 crore.
Despite its stellar opening, Final Destination: Bloodlines will have tough competition from Tom Cruise's upcoming film, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which will release on Saturday.
However, industry experts believe both films target different audience segments and can co-exist at the box office.
The horror thriller is expected to hold well over the weekend, with an estimated opening weekend collection of ₹15 crore-₹20 crore.
Language options
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' now available in multiple languages
Final Destination: Bloodlines is now playing in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film can be booked online or at the counter itself.
Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the horror thriller fares over the weekend and during the weekdays next week.
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf will be releasing next Friday, despite last-minute changes.