What's the story

When shocking allegations started emerging against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs last year, including grave ones by his ex-girlfriend, netizens were curious if any other close celebrity was involved.

Justin Bieber, who shared a deep friendship with Combs, was one such name.

Now, after a year of speculation, the former teen heartthrob's rep has confirmed that he's "not among Sean Combs's victims."

However, "there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," the rep said to Page Six on Thursday.