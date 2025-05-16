Was Justin Bieber ever abused by ex-mentor Diddy?
What's the story
When shocking allegations started emerging against hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs last year, including grave ones by his ex-girlfriend, netizens were curious if any other close celebrity was involved.
Justin Bieber, who shared a deep friendship with Combs, was one such name.
Now, after a year of speculation, the former teen heartthrob's rep has confirmed that he's "not among Sean Combs's victims."
However, "there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," the rep said to Page Six on Thursday.
Past interactions
Speculation arose over Bieber's past with Combs
The speculation of Bieber (31) being victimized by Combs (55) started last year, after videos of their interaction resurfaced.
One video showed a "creepy" conversation between the two about spending 48 hours together when Bieber was 15.
Another clip showed Combs telling the pop star not to disclose details of their time together.
Combs had said, "I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he's with me. We gonna go full buck full crazy."
Personal priorities
Bieber's focus on family amid Combs's legal troubles
Despite the allegations against Combs, Bieber stayed quiet and focused on his family- son Jack Blues and wife, Hailey Bieber.
Combs has been accused of sexual abuse and rape by his ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and many others.
The trial began on May 5, with Combs denying all allegations of sexual misconduct.
His attorneys had previously said, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed...it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted...anyone."