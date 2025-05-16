What's the story

Acclaimed actor Vijay Raaz has been acquitted of all charges in a sexual harassment case lodged against him in 2020.

The allegations were leveled by a female crew member on the sets of Vidya Balan-led Sherni.

The Gondia court in Maharashtra cleared Raaz's name on Thursday.

According to PTI, the court cited a lack of sufficient evidence from the prosecution as the primary reason for the acquittal.