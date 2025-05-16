Dipika Kakar diagnosed with 'tennis ball-sized' liver tumor, husband reveals
What's the story
Television actor Dipika Kakar, who recently participated in Celebrity MasterChef India, is battling a health crisis.
Her husband, co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim, disclosed in a recent vlog that she has been diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized tumor" in her liver.
The diagnosis came after a string of health issues that Kakar suffered, initially dismissed as acidity.
"Dipika theek nahi hai, thoda sa usko stomach mein problem hai joh severe hai," Ibrahim said in his vlog.
Health journey
Kakar's health issues escalated to a tumor discovery
Despite treating Kakar's persistent stomach pain as acidity, the problem didn't go away.
Upon consulting their family doctor, she was prescribed antibiotics and told to undergo blood tests.
The tests indicated an infection, and a CT scan revealed a tumor in the left lobe of her liver.
"It is the size of a tennis ball or larger," Ibrahim said, expressing their fear at the diagnosis.
Treatment plan
Kakar's treatment plan and surgery details revealed
Further tests will be conducted on Kakar to ascertain the nature of the tumor.
"The biggest issue was if it was a malignant tumor, but first findings indicate that it is not," Ibrahim shared.
"While the CT scan revealed a benign tumor, a critical test report will be released today (Friday)."
After this, Kakar will be operated upon to remove the tumor from her liver. Further treatments will be decided after consulting with a liver specialist.
Personal impact
Ibrahim's concerns and request for prayers
In his vlog, Ibrahim voiced concerns over Kakar's health and their son Ruhaan's difficulty in staying away from his mother for long durations.
He requested his followers to pray for Kakar's well-being and to keep negativity aside in this tough time.
"I am worried about Dipika's health, as well as the fact that our son, Ruhaan, is not used to being apart from his mother for extended periods of time," he said.