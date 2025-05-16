May 16, 202510:20 am

What's the story

Television actor Dipika Kakar, who recently participated in Celebrity MasterChef India, is battling a health crisis.

Her husband, co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim, disclosed in a recent vlog that she has been diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized tumor" in her liver.

The diagnosis came after a string of health issues that Kakar suffered, initially dismissed as acidity.

"Dipika theek nahi hai, thoda sa usko stomach mein problem hai joh severe hai," Ibrahim said in his vlog.