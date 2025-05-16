'Wednesday' Season 2: Who plays who in Addams family tree?
What's the story
Netflix's hit series Wednesday has been renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere in two parts on August 6 and September 3.
Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as the titular character, Wednesday Addams. Joining her will be more members of the unique Addams family.
The upcoming season promises to explore a new bone-chilling mystery at Nevermore Academy and bring back familiar and new characters.
Season expansion
The world of Nevermore is much expanded in Season 2
Executive producer Alfred Gough and co-showrunner Miles Millar hinted at a more expansive storyline.
Gough told Tudum, "Wednesday Season 1 was a table setter, but there's still so much of the world left to see. It's been exciting to expand the scope and the vision of the show this season."
Millar added, "We have a broader canvas and more toys to play with. The world of Nevermore is much expanded—and we had a great time doing it."
New additions
Joanna Lumley to join as Grandmama Hester Frump
One of the most exciting new faces in Season 2 is Grandmama Hester Frump, played by Joanna Lumley.
The Addams family portrait has been updated with this fashionable matriarch joining the ranks of Wednesday, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzman), and the rest of the oddball clan.
The series will also bring back Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Wednesday's confidant and helper.
Family reunion
Meet the Addams family members in 'Wednesday' Season 2
The Addams family will remain at the heart of the series in Season 2.
Guzman will reprise his role as Gomez Addams, Wednesday's loving father and Morticia's passionate husband.
Zeta-Jones will return as Morticia, who moves to campus this season, adding to Wednesday's familial cringe.
Joonas Suotamo will also return as Lurch, the Addams family's loyal driver.
Cast highlights
The extended cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2
The second season will see Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Wednesday's quirky uncle and master of the dark arts.
Emma Myers will return as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday's vibrant and spunky bestie.
Hunter Doohan will reprise his role as Tyler Galpin, a former barista with a dark and deadly secret.
Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer will also reprise as Bianca Barclay, Eugene Ottinger, and Ajax Petropolus, respectively.
Academy newcomers
New faces in Nevermore Academy
The series will introduce a few new characters in Season 2.
Steve Buscemi will join the cast as Principal Dort, the ambitious new head of Nevermore Academy.
Billie Piper will play Isadora Capri, the Academy's new head of music and a mentor to Sinclair.
Christopher Lloyd will return to the Addams Family universe as Professor Orloff, Nevermore's longest-serving teacher.
Law and order
New sheriff and psychiatrist in 'Wednesday' Season 2
The second season will also see new law and order faces.
Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will play the role of Sheriff Ritchie Santiago, Jericho's newly appointed sheriff.
Jamie McShane reprising his role as ex-sheriff Donovan Galpin, who has lost his job and is no longer trusted by his town.
Thandiwe Newton joins the cast as Dr. Rachael Fairburn, the chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility.