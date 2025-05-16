What's the story

Netflix's hit series Wednesday has been renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere in two parts on August 6 and September 3.

Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as the titular character, Wednesday Addams. Joining her will be more members of the unique Addams family.

The upcoming season promises to explore a new bone-chilling mystery at Nevermore Academy and bring back familiar and new characters.