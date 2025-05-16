What's the story

The much-awaited eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, is all set to release.

The movie will be a direct sequel to the 2023 release, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, marking the first time in the series' history that a sequel directly follows the previous film.

The storyline will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of the last movie, as Ethan Hunt and his IMF team face yet another world-threatening challenge.