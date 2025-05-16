All you need to know before 'Mission: Impossible 8' releases
What's the story
The much-awaited eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, is all set to release.
The movie will be a direct sequel to the 2023 release, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, marking the first time in the series' history that a sequel directly follows the previous film.
The storyline will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of the last movie, as Ethan Hunt and his IMF team face yet another world-threatening challenge.
Storyline
'The Final Reckoning' plot and cast details
The plot of The Final Reckoning will continue from Dead Reckoning's events, with Hunt's team embarking on another high-stakes mission.
The seventh Mission: Impossible film was a box office success, raising anticipation for the upcoming sequel, The Final Reckoning.
Returning cast members include Hayley Atwell as Grace, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn.
New cast members include Pom Klementieff.
Crew
Crew and production details
The upcoming film will mark Christopher McQuarrie's return as the director and co-writer, a role he has been fulfilling since Rogue Nation.
The production team features cinematographer Fraser Taggart, editor Eddie Hamilton, and composer Lorne Balfe.
The film is being produced by Tom Cruise, McQuarrie, and Jake Myers under the banner of Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures.
Release date
Cruise's next mission arrives in India ahead of global release
Indian fans of Cruise have reason to celebrate—Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is hitting Indian theaters on Saturday.
Paramount Pictures announced the film will release six days ahead of its global debut.
This early release comes amid soaring fan anticipation. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Initially planned as Dead Reckoning—Part Two, the sequel was renamed The Final Reckoning following creative changes during production.