What's the story

The illustrious Bharat Pavilion was officially inaugurated at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The ceremony was graced by Shekhar Kapur, festival director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), veteran actor Anupam Kher, and Paris Region elected official, Ambassador, and Special Delegate for Diplomatic Relations Anne-Louise Mesadieu.

Kapur, in his speech, stressed cinema's transformative power and India's growing influence in the global creative industry.