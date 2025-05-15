What's the story

The BAFTA and Cannes-nominated film Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte in the lead, is all set to release on May 23.

Directed by Karan Kandhari, the movie also stars Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam.

The film's story revolves around Uma (Apte), a newly married woman in Mumbai, who undergoes a strange transformation after a mosquito bites her.