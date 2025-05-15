Radhika Apte's 'Sister Midnight' to hit theaters on May 23
What's the story
The BAFTA and Cannes-nominated film Sister Midnight, starring Radhika Apte in the lead, is all set to release on May 23.
Directed by Karan Kandhari, the movie also stars Ashok Pathak and Chhaya Kadam.
The film's story revolves around Uma (Apte), a newly married woman in Mumbai, who undergoes a strange transformation after a mosquito bites her.
Accolades
'Sister Midnight' has garnered multiple nominations, awards
Sister Midnight is nominated for the Outstanding British Debut at this year's BAFTA and was a major title at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was nominated for the Golden Camera award and in Directors's Fortnight.
The film has also been nominated for four awards at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) and won Best Picture in the Next Wave Award at Austin's Fantastic Fest.
Plot synopsis
'Sister Midnight' plot and director's inspiration revealed
The official synopsis of Sister Midnight reads, "Newly married, Uma (Apte) sets out to adjust to life with her husband, Gopal (Pathak). Living in a small room together in Mumbai, life isn't easy for her, especially when Gopal disappears for hours on end, leaving her without money."
"But things change for the disgruntled Uma after attending the wedding of Gopal's cousin. Bitten by a mosquito, she begins to feel sick, as she grows pale and thin."
Inspiration
Kandhari shares inspiration and influences for 'Sister Midnight'
Sharing his inspiration for the film, Director Kandhari said, "It started from just the idea of what happens the very first morning in an arranged marriage when the wife wakes up...and if the guy goes to work and she's just there and you have no manual to do this."
He says silent movie star Buster Keaton was a big influence on his filmmaking style, especially his use of subtle facial gestures and body language.