Teaser out: 'Special Ops 2' promises action, mystery, and twists
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of the hit espionage thriller series, Special Ops, is returning after a gap of five years.
The first season, which was released on March 17, 2020, marked Neeraj Pandey's debut in the OTT space.
It had an amazing cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor, and Parmeet Sethi.
Earlier today, a 30-second teaser for Special Ops Season 2 dropped online.
Teaser
Himmat Singh returns with his team to fight new enemies
Pandey's Special Ops Season 2 teaser brings back Menon as Himmat Singh, the sharp R&AW officer leading India's covert missions.
Set in a tense war room, the teaser shows his team—Farooq (Tacker), Juhi (Kher), and Ruhani (Meher Vij)—reuniting to take down threats against the nation.
From intense shootouts to fast-paced chases in global locations, the visuals hint at a sprawling terrorism network and promise another gripping season filled with action.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer
He doesn’t need a uniform to serve the nation! #KayKayMenon aka Himmat— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) May 15, 2025
Singh brings quiet patriotism to life.Special Ops 2 coming soon on JioHotstar! #HotstarSpecials#SpecialOps2, coming soon, only on #JioHotstar#SpecialOps2OnJioHotstar@kaykaymenon02@neerajpofficialpic.twitter.com/pgyJKas9vo
Spin-off
'Special Ops 1.5' was a prequel to S1
In a follow-up to the original series, the creators released a spin-off/prequel, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, on November 12, 2021.
The four-episode special continued to feature Menon in the lead along with Aftab Shivdasani, Pathak, Aadil Khan, Kapoor, and Sethi.
Now, four years after the spin-off and five years after the first season, the creators are ready to launch Special Ops Season 2.
Anticipated release
Release date and expectations for 'Special Ops 2'
So far, Special Ops Season 2's streaming date hasn't been revealed. However, it is likely to go online in June.
Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the new season has in store for them, especially after the first season's success and its prequel.
The anticipation only continues to build as viewers get ready for another thrilling ride in the Special Ops universe.