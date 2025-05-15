What's the story

The much-awaited second season of the hit espionage thriller series, Special Ops, is returning after a gap of five years.

The first season, which was released on March 17, 2020, marked Neeraj Pandey's debut in the OTT space.

It had an amazing cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor, and Parmeet Sethi.

Earlier today, a 30-second teaser for Special Ops Season 2 dropped online.