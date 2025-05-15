What's the story

Veteran actor Gautami has approached the Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging threats to her life over an ongoing ₹9 crore property dispute in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Popular for starring alongside superstars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Gautami alleges she is being intimidated, officials are demanding bribes, and harassment by people pretending to be lawyers.

She has sought immediate police action to ensure her safety.