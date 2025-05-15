Veteran actor Gautami alleges life threats over ₹9cr property dispute
What's the story
Veteran actor Gautami has approached the Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging threats to her life over an ongoing ₹9 crore property dispute in Neelankarai, Chennai.
Popular for starring alongside superstars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Gautami alleges she is being intimidated, officials are demanding bribes, and harassment by people pretending to be lawyers.
She has sought immediate police action to ensure her safety.
Property dispute
Dispute over ₹9 crore property escalated to life threats
The complaint is connected to a case involving Gautami's property in Neelankarai, which is said to be worth ₹9 crore.
She has accused a man, identified as Alagappan, of illegally occupying the property, and the case is underway in court.
As per the court's direction, the disputed land has been sealed. However, it seems the matter has gone beyond the court, forcing the actor to fear for her safety.
Disturbing allegations
Allegations of bribery and harassment in Gautami's complaint
In her complaint, Gautami alleged that certain officials had demanded bribes to remove encroachments from her land, per Indiaglitz Tamil.
She also claimed that certain people posing as lawyers were harassing and threatening her.
To make matters worse, she said she received posters announcing protests against her, which she believes is part of a "larger intimidation tactic."
The actor strongly suspects these threats could endanger her life.
Police action
Gautami demands police protection amid ongoing investigation
Considering the gravity of the matter, Gautami has sought police protection and asked for strict action against those threatening her. She stressed the need for immediate intervention to avoid any harm to her person.
The police have started probing the matter, and the complaint has already received much attention from the public and media.