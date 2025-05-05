No phones, no smoking, no garlic: Rules of Met Gala
What's the story
The illustrious fashion world event Met Gala 2025, will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year's dress code, Tailored for You, fits with the museum's Costume Institute's new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The gala will include a private tour of the exhibition, an exclusive dinner, and more.
It's an event with some strict rules that the attendees have to follow.
From a dress code to smoking rules, the instructions are as quirky as the event itself.
Event regulations
Guests can't take photos
Among these rules is a strict "no phones" policy, banning guests from taking photos or posting on social media.
The measure is to keep the exclusivity and mystery of the event.
But despite that, this rule is often violated, with celebrities posting sneak peeks from the bathroom.
Event staff reportedly "subtly monitor" guests to make sure they're socializing with other people.
Reports claim that each guest gets a maximum of 20 seconds to speak with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Dietary rules
Strict food rules define this year's Met Gala dining experience
While the Met Gala dazzles with fashion, its food rules are just as precise.
Wintour has long banned ingredients like garlic, onion, chives, and parsley to avoid bad breath or fashion faux pas.
Bruschetta was also eliminated due to its potential to cause messy spills or wardrobe mishaps.
These detailed restrictions are part of Wintour's effort to ensure the evening stays picture-perfect.
This year, celebrated chef Kwame Onwuachi is in charge of the curated menu.
Prohibited actions
Smoking ban, artwork protection, and age limit
Though smoking is banned at the Met Gala owing to New York City's Smoke-Free Air Act, some celebs have been caught breaking this rule by smoking in bathrooms, even sharing the photos on social media.
Touching artwork is another major offense that would have you banned from future events.
Further, there is also a minimum age requirement for guests.
All guests have to be 18 years or older unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Event guidelines
Dress code at the Met Gala
Every year, the Met Gala theme comes with an explicit dress code. The theme for 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and the dress code is Tailored for You.
Guests can get creative with their interpretation, but their ensemble must be in the spirit of the theme.
Brands usually sponsor tables and choose their guests, but everyone must be approved by Vogue and Wintour.
Event details
Seating arrangements and ticket prices for the Met Gala
Even though luxury brands frequently buy whole tables for more than $3,00,000, they can't fill the seats without Wintour's approval.
For individuals, the cost of attending in 2024 allegedly rose to $75,000 a ticket.
According to Ward Durrett, director of special projects at Vogue, a lot of planning goes into determining who sits where and next to whom, with even spouses not sitting beside each other.