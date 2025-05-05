What's the story

The illustrious fashion world event Met Gala 2025, will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's dress code, Tailored for You, fits with the museum's Costume Institute's new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The gala will include a private tour of the exhibition, an exclusive dinner, and more.

It's an event with some strict rules that the attendees have to follow.

From a dress code to smoking rules, the instructions are as quirky as the event itself.