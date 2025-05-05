What's the story

The fashion industry's biggest night, the Met Gala 2025, is nearly here.

While all the attention falls on couture and the red carpet, the culinary element is also creating a buzz this year.

The evening's menu is still a secret, but it will be thoughtfully curated to match the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Star chef Kwame Onwuachi, known for infusing African and Caribbean flavors in American style, is in charge of this year's meal.