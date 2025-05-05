Met Gala 2025: Black food culture to take spotlight
What's the story
The fashion industry's biggest night, the Met Gala 2025, is nearly here.
While all the attention falls on couture and the red carpet, the culinary element is also creating a buzz this year.
The evening's menu is still a secret, but it will be thoughtfully curated to match the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Star chef Kwame Onwuachi, known for infusing African and Caribbean flavors in American style, is in charge of this year's meal.
Chef's vision
Onwuachi's culinary vision: If the food isn't good? Nobody cares
In an interview with BET.com, Onwuachi shared his culinary vision for the Gala.
He wants to "capture Black culture in all of its elements—from the diaspora to the Caribbean to the American South, even to just the boroughs in New York."
Presenting a "mixtape of Black culture," there's no doubt he's the best candidate to represent Black dandyism with food.
"You can have a story, you can have all these things—but if the food isn't good? Nobody cares," noted Onwuachi.
Ingredient restrictions
Met Gala won't see these 3 ingredients getting used
While the set menu is yet to be out, we know three ingredients that won't be in use.
In 2024, Anna Wintour, the Met Gala's organizer, revealed that chefs and caterers were banned from including chives, garlic, and onions in their dishes.
She confessed to The Today Show that these were ingredients she didn't particularly like.
Josh Jackson, executive chef and owner of Great Taste Catering, speculated that it was probably done to avoid any strong-smelling food.
Information
Popular Black celebrities to co-chair 2025 event
In accordance with the theme, the dress code for this year's Met Gala is "Tailored for You," giving guests a chance to interpret this culturally rich theme in their own unique ways. It will delve into the development of Black menswear from 18th-century Europe to its present-day incarnation, inspired by Monica L. Miller's book Slaves to Fashion. Wintour will co-chair the event alongside LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton.