What's the story

The classic black dress is a timeless staple in fashion, always seen gracing red carpets and high-profile events.

Celebrities have a knack for elevating this wardrobe essential with unique styling choices that make them stand out.

From accessorizing with bold jewelry to experimenting with different silhouettes, these style icons show us how to keep the black dress fresh and exciting.

Here are five chic ways celebrities style their classic black dresses.