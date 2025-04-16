5 classic handbag styles celebrities love
What's the story
Handbags have always been a staple of the fashion world, serving both functional and aesthetic purposes.
Celebrities often set trends with their choice of handbags, making certain styles iconic.
Here, we explore five classic handbag styles that celebrities choose frequently, showcasing their timeless appeal and versatility.
These styles not only complement various outfits but also reflect the personal style of those who carry them.
Spacious style
The timeless tote
We also love how celebrities adore this spacious tote bag for its practicality. Known for its size, it can hold everything from daily essentials to travel necessities.
Usually made from high-quality material such as leather or canvas, totes are versatile enough to team up with casual or formal wear.
The simple yet elegant design makes them a go-to choice for many public figures.
Evening elegance
The chic clutch
We all know how clutches are synonymous with elegance and sophistication, especially when we see them at red carpet events or glamorous parties.
These small handbags are meant to be carried in hand or under the arm, and can fit just enough essentials like a phone, keys, and makeup.
Celebrities love clutches for adding a touch of class to evening wear without overpowering an outfit.
Hands-free convenience
The versatile crossbody
Crossbody bags give you the best of both worlds: hands-free convenience and style.
Featuring an adjustable strap to be worn across the body or shoulder, these bags give you easy access to your belongings on the go.
Celebrities love them for their practicality when on the go with busy schedules or just for a casual outing.
Classic design
The structured satchel
Satchels are all about structure and classic design elements, like top handles and detachable straps.
They are the perfect combination of professional polish and everyday usability, making them apt for numerous occasions.
A lot of celebrities also prefer satchels because they can easily transition from daywear to evening looks.
Casual comfort
The iconic backpack
Backpacks have transcended schoolyards into chic accessories that celebrities across the globe have adopted. They provide sufficient storage space and comfort with padded straps.
Backpacks serve best for people living active lifestyles or globe trotters. Their contemporary designs vary from classy leather ones perfect for city life to laid back fabric ones amazing for weekend trips.