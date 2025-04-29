5 creative ways to cook with okra
What's the story
Okra or lady's finger is an extremely versatile vegetable. It can be used in anything and everything.
Its unique texture and mild flavor make an excellent ingredient for both traditional and modern recipes.
Be it trying something new or wanting to eat more vegetables, these okra recipes are delicious and easy to prepare.
Here are five exciting ways to cook with okra that you may love.
Snack time
Crispy okra fries
Crispy okra fries are a delicious snack or side dish that can be prepared in no time.
Slice the okra into thin strips and coat them with a mixture of cornmeal, salt, and pepper.
Fry the coated strips in hot oil until they turn golden brown.
Best served immediately for maximum crunchiness, these fries pair well with various dips like yogurt-based sauces or spicy chutneys.
Quick meal
Okra stir-fry delight
For a quick meal option, you can try an okra stir-fry.
Slice the okra into small pieces and saute them with onions, garlic, and bell peppers in olive oil.
Add spices like cumin and turmeric for extra flavor.
You can serve this dish on its own or as a side with rice or flatbread.
The combination of vegetables makes it both nutritious and satisfying.
Flavorful dish
Savory okra curry
A savory okra curry is just what you need if you like to indulge in rich flavors in meals.
Cook chopped onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic in oil until soft.
Add sliced okras along with spices like coriander powder and chili powder.
Let it simmer till the vegetables are tender and the flavors meld together beautifully.
Serve this hot with steamed rice or bread.
Outdoor fun
Grilled okra skewers
Grilled okra skewers make for a fun way to enjoy this vegetable at outdoor gatherings or barbecues.
Thread whole okras onto skewers after marinating them in olive oil mixed with lemon juice, salt, pepper and herbs like thyme or rosemary, if you'd like.
Grill over medium heat until slightly charred but still tender inside—approximately five minutes per side should suffice depending on grill temperature settings used during preparation time frame involved here too!
Creative twist
Baked stuffed okras
Baked stuffed okras offer an innovative twist on traditional recipes by incorporating fillings like cheese mixtures and seasoned breadcrumbs.
They are then baked at around 180°C (350°F) until the entire batch turns golden brown, making it easy to prepare in a standard home kitchen setup.