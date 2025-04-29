Don't toss it: 5 ways to use stale bread
Stale bread is usually perceived as waste, but it can be surprisingly versatile.
Rather than tossing it, here are five practical ways to repurpose stale bread that can actually benefit your household.
From culinary to household hacks, stale bread can do multiple jobs.
Here are five clever uses for stale bread that not only help you reduce waste but offer creative solutions in the kitchen and beyond.
Breadcrumbs
Make homemade breadcrumbs
Stale bread works wonders for homemade breadcrumbs. Just dry the slices further in an oven at a low temperature until crisp.
Once cooled, grind them into fine crumbs using a food processor or blender.
You can store these breadcrumbs in an airtight container and use them as a coating for fried foods or as a topping for casseroles.
Croutons
Create croutons for salads
Transform that stale bread into croutons by cutting it into cubes and tossing them with olive oil and your choice of herbs or spices.
Bake those cubes in an oven until they're golden brown and crispy.
These croutons add texture and flavor to salads or soups, making them all the more enjoyable without any extra cost.
Thickening agent
Use as a thickening agent
Stale bread also makes for a great thickening agent for soups and stews.
Simply tear the bread into small pieces and add directly to the pot while cooking.
As it absorbs liquid, it will break down and thicken the dish naturally, without changing its taste too much.
Brown sugar softener
Freshen up brown sugar
If you are struggling with hardened brown sugar, a slice of stale bread can save you.
Just put it inside the sugar container and leave it overnight.
By morning, the moisture from the bread will have transferred to the sugar, softening the granules nicely.
The method ensures that the taste of sugar remains unchanged, while you get its soft texture back for easy use.
Wood polish
Polish wooden surfaces
Stale bread can also double up as a polishing agent for wooden surfaces, like cutting boards or tables.
Simply rub a piece of stale crust over these surfaces lightly.
This way you can help remove dirt particles without taking away natural oils.
These oils further make the wood shine without the use of any chemicals.