Busy mornings? Try this spinach-ricotta toast
What's the story
Spinach-ricotta toast is a simple yet satisfying breakfast option.
The creamy texture of ricotta cheese combined with the nutritional benefits of spinach makes this dish not just quick to prepare but also a delightful blend of flavors and textures.
This makes it perfect for busy mornings when you need a nutritious start to your day without the hassle of extensive preparation or cooking skills.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of spinach
Rich in vitamins and minerals, spinach is a great addition to any meal.
It is loaded with high amounts of vitamin K, vitamin A, and iron- all of which are important for keeping our bones healthy and increasing immunity.
Spinach is also low in calories but high in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full for longer during the morning.
Dairy delight
Ricotta cheese: Creamy goodness
Ricotta cheese adds that creamy texture to the toast while giving you protein and calcium.
It has such a mild flavor that it pairs perfectly with the earthy taste of spinach.
Ricotta is also lower in fat than other cheeses, which means it's a healthier option for those looking to maintain or lose weight without compromising on taste.
Easy steps
Quick preparation tips
Preparing spinach-ricotta toast hardly requires any effort.
Simply, lightly toast your favorite bread until it's golden brown.
Spread a generous layer of ricotta cheese on top and then add fresh or sauteed spinach leaves.
For added flavor, sprinkle some salt and pepper, or drizzle with olive oil before serving.
Creative twists
Variations for added flavor
To fancy up the basic recipe, you can add ingredients like cherry tomatoes or avocado slices for added flavor and nutrition.
You can even try herbs like basil or oregano for an aromatic touch.
These variations let you customize your toast as per your liking while making it nutritious.