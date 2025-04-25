How to nail safari-chic style like your favorite celebs
Safari-chic fashion is the perfect blend of the ruggedness of safari wear with chic, modern elements.
African celebrities have led the trend, showing how to add earthy tones, natural fabrics, and bold accessories to your everyday wear.
From these stars, here are some practical tips to help you nail a safari-chic look effortlessly.
Color palette
Earthy tones and natural fabrics
African stars also love their earthy tones such as khaki, olive green, and beige.
They not only reflect the natural landscape but also serve as a versatile base for any wardrobe.
Choose natural fabrics such as cotton or linen to keep your look breathable and comfortable.
Not only are these materials perfect for warm climates, but they also add an authentic touch to your ensemble.
Accessorizing
Bold accessories make a statement
Accessories are everything when it comes to safari-chic fashion.
African celebrities usually opt for loud pieces like oversized sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, and chunky jewelry to take their outfits up a notch.
These make the outfit more interesting without stealing the spotlight.
You can also try adding animal prints or tribal patterns in your accessories for an extra layer of interest.
Layering techniques
Layering for versatility
Layering is the key to nail the safari-chic style and make it day to night transition-friendly.
African stars often layer lightweight jackets over simple tops or dresses to add depth and dimension to their outfits.
A utility jacket or vest can be functional and stylish, giving you extra pockets while adding structure to your look.
Footwear selection
Footwear choices matter
Footwear is one of the most important elements of safari-chic.
Most African celebrities choose comfortable yet chic options such as ankle boots or sandals in leather or suede.
Not only do they match with the earthy tones of the ensemble, but they are also practical while traversing through various terrains.