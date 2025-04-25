What's the story

Street breakfasts in India go beyond the usual South Indian fare and offer a delightful array of flavors.

While dosas and idlis are all-time favorites, there are several other regional specialties that can give you a unique start to the day.

Exploring these options can get you introduced to diverse culinary traditions and ingredients.

From savory to sweet, these breakfast items exemplify Indian street food culture beautifully, offering something for every palate.