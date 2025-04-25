Savor these delicious Indian breakfasts
Street breakfasts in India go beyond the usual South Indian fare and offer a delightful array of flavors.
While dosas and idlis are all-time favorites, there are several other regional specialties that can give you a unique start to the day.
Exploring these options can get you introduced to diverse culinary traditions and ingredients.
From savory to sweet, these breakfast items exemplify Indian street food culture beautifully, offering something for every palate.
Poha delight
Poha: A light and flavorful start
Poha is an all-time favorite breakfast dish in western India, particularly Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Prepared from flattened rice, it is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice.
Served with sev or peanuts for added crunch, poha is light yet filling.
Its simplicity makes it just perfect for people looking for a quick yet delicious morning meal.
Kachori Kick
Kachori: A spicy morning treat
Kachori is another spicy snack that hails from Rajasthan but is widely consumed in northern India as a breakfast item.
These deep-fried pastries stuffed with spiced lentils or peas are served hot with tangy tamarind chutney or yogurt.
The crispy exterior paired with the spicy filling gives an exciting burst of flavors that can wake up your taste buds in the morning.
Litti chokha charm
Litti chokha: A Bihari specialty
A traditional dish from Bihar, litti chokha has become a popular street breakfast dish.
Litti is made of wheat flour balls stuffed with roasted gram flour mixed with spices and ghee.
It is served with chokha of mashed vegetables like eggplant or potatoes seasoned with mustard oil and spices.
This wholesome dish has nutrition and taste in equal measure.
Misal pav magic
Misal pav: A Maharashtrian favorite
Misal pav is a spicy curry prepared from sprouted lentils, topped with farsan (a crunchy snack mix) and served with pav (bread rolls).
Hailing from Maharashtra, the dish's combination of textures and flavors—spicy curry offset by soft bread rolls—make for an unforgettable breakfast experience.
It's usually garnished liberally with onions, coriander leaves, and lemon wedges, adding freshness to every bite.