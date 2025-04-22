Gujarati mornings: Must-try breakfast dishes
A state rich in culture and heritage, Gujarat's breakfast menu goes way beyond the famed dhokla and thepla.
Although these dishes are loved by all, there are a host of lesser-known breakfast options that deserve attention.
These traditional foods not only showcase the diversity of Gujarati cuisine but also tell a little about the region's history and lifestyle.
Handvo
Handvo: A savory cake delight
Handvo is a delicious savory cake made from rice and lentils, usually combined with vegetables like bottle gourd.
This dish is commonly made by fermenting the batter overnight, which gives it a distinct tangy taste. It is then baked or cooked in a pan until golden brown.
Handvo is generally served with chutney or yogurt, making it both healthy and wholesome.
Sev khamani
Sev khamani: A flavorful snack
Originating from Surat, sev khamani is prepared with crumbled khaman (a variety of dhokla), spices, sev (crunchy chickpea noodles), pomegranate seeds, and coriander leaves.
With an interesting mix of textures and flavors—sweetness from sugar, tanginess from lemon juice, and green chilies' spiciness—this is an exciting breakfast option.
Paatra
Paatra: Rolled colocasia leaves
Paatra includes rolling colocasia leaves with gram flour paste flavored with spices like turmeric, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, and jaggery for sweetness.
The rolls are then steamed until cooked through before being sliced into pinwheels.
Often garnished with grated coconut or sesame seeds after cooking to enhance flavor further.
Methi nagota
Methi nagota: Fenugreek fritters
A delicious snack, methi na gota features deep-fried fritters made out of besan (gram flour) and fresh fenugreek leaves.
The combination is further spiced up with a host of spices, including ginger paste and ajwain seeds, to give it a complex taste.
The spices bring depth without overpowering the taste of other ingredients in each bite-sized piece, making it a distinct and tasty breakfast/snack option.