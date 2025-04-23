What's the story

Chili peppers have a long history spanning thousands of years, starting from Mesoamerica.

The spicy fruits have made their way across continents, becoming a staple of cuisines around the world.

From ancient cultivation to contemporary kitchens, their journey is a testimony to their versatility and timelessness.

This article delves into the captivating journey of chili peppers, focusing on their key moments and cultural imprints.