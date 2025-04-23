What's the story

Creating delicious vegetarian meals without nuts can be a delightful culinary adventure.

Whether because of allergies or personal preference, many look for nut-free options that don't compromise on taste.

Luckily, there are a number of ingredients that can amp up the flavor profile of your dishes while keeping them nut-free.

Let's explore five such ingredients that promise to add depth and richness to your vegetarian meals without nuts.