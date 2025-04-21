Apple v/s banana: Which one is more nutritious?
What's the story
Apples and bananas are two of the most popular fruits in the world, both providing unique nutritional benefits.
Although both are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, they vary in the nutrients they contain.
Knowing the difference can help you make informed dietary choices according to your nutritional needs.
Here's a look at the nutritional aspects of apples and bananas, and their health benefits.
Vitamins
Vitamin content analysis
Apples serve as a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for immune function and skin health.
A medium-sized apple gives around 14% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
Bananas, however, provide a good amount of vitamin B6, adding to around 20% of the daily requirement.
Vitamin B6 is vital for brain development and function.
Fiber
Fiber content comparison
Both apples and bananas make for great sources of dietary fiber, which is essential for digestion and keeping cholesterol levels in check.
While a medium apple offers about four grams of fiber, a banana provides some three grams.
The fiber in apples is mostly soluble fiber called pectin, while bananas have soluble and insoluble fibers.
Calories
Caloric value differences
When it comes to calories, there's a marginal difference between these fruits.
A medium-sized apple usually has about 95 calories, while a banana contains roughly 105 calories.
This difference can be important for those keeping a close watch on their caloric intake for the sake of weight management or other dietary objectives.
Minerals
Mineral composition insights
Bananas are famous for their potassium content; one banana gives you nearly 12% of the daily recommended quota.
Potassium is essential for heart and normal blood pressure levels.
Apples have lesser amounts but contribute to the overall mineral intake with trace elements such as potassium and magnesium.