5 ways to pair blazers with maxi skirts
What's the story
Blazers and maxi skirts are two versatile wardrobe staples that can be styled together for different occasions.
Pairing the two can make for a chic and sophisticated look, perfect for a casual outing or a formal event.
The trick is to balance the proportions and textures of the blazer with the flowing nature of the maxi skirt.
Here are five ways to pair blazers with maxi skirts.
Monochrome style
Classic monochrome look
Pairing a blazer and a maxi skirt in the same color ensures a sleek, monochromatic look.
This style elongates your silhouette, which is perfect for those who love the streamlined look.
Choose neutrals like black, white, or beige for understated elegance.
The addition of accessories in contrasting colors could give an interesting focal point without breaking the harmony of your outfit.
Denim mix
Casual denim blazer combo
A denim blazer and a flowy maxi skirt give you the best of both worlds: relaxed and stylish.
The structured nature of denim perfectly contrasts with the softness of most maxi skirts, giving you an effortlessly cool look.
Opt for light-wash denim for daytime activities and darker shades for evenings.
The combination would sit well with simple tops and minimal accessories.
Pattern play
Bold patterns and prints
Mixing patterns can also do wonders when it comes to pairing blazers with maxi skirts.
Go for bold prints on either the blazer or skirt, and keep the other piece solid-colored so that the two don't clash.
Floral prints, stripes, or geometric designs can make your get-up pop, while balance can be maintained with complementary colors.
Texture layers
Layered textures approach
Combining different textures adds depth to your outfit when styling blazers with maxi skirts.
A velvet or tweed blazer with a silk or chiffon skirt creates an intriguing contrast which elevates any look instantly.
Playing with different fabric combinations helps you tailor outfits according to seasonality, while keeping the sophistication intact at every layer.
Waist definition
Belted waist emphasis
Adding a belt over both pieces works wonders in defining your waistline when sporting blazers over loose-fitting maxis—especially useful if you want more structure within this pairing option.
Choosing wide belts accentuates curves by cinching at natural waistlines.
On the other hand, thin belts provide subtle definition without overpowering other elements present within the ensembles themselves.