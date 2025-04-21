What's the story

Blazers and maxi skirts are two versatile wardrobe staples that can be styled together for different occasions.

Pairing the two can make for a chic and sophisticated look, perfect for a casual outing or a formal event.

The trick is to balance the proportions and textures of the blazer with the flowing nature of the maxi skirt.

Here are five ways to pair blazers with maxi skirts.